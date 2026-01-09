We Are China

2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup group match: China vs. Iraq

Xinhua) 09:33, January 09, 2026

Li Zhenquan (C) of China competes during the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup group match between China and Iraq in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Abbas Adnan Almohammed (3rd R) and Mohammed Jameel Al-Hasani (2nd R) of Iraq compete during the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup group match between China and Iraq in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Mohammed Jameel Al-Hasani (L) of Iraq competes during the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup group match between China and Iraq in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Team China pose before the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup group match between China and Iraq in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Yudong (R) of China vies with Abbas Fadhil Abbas of Iraq during the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup group match between China and Iraq in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

