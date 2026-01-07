China's women's national football team gears up for Asian Cup

Xinhua) 13:27, January 07, 2026

Wang Shuang (front R) and her China teammates in action during a training session in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Jan. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China women's national football team head coach Ante Milicic said on Tuesday the team is determined to deliver a better performance at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in March.

The national team is holding its first training camp of 2026 in Shenzhen from January 4 to 22. China is using the camp to prepare for the Asian Cup after a chastening 8-0 loss to England in a friendly in London last November.

"Obviously, the defeat at Wembley was disappointing, but the most important thing is that we learn from it and gain experience," Milicic said.

"After going through a match like that, we will become stronger. Now our focus has returned to Asia. We have two months to prepare for the Asian Cup, and we will perform better then," he added.

Milicic said the experience was particularly valuable for younger players.

"They have learned how strong European women's football is. It will be a lifelong memory for them to have experienced the atmosphere at Wembley Stadium at such a young age," he said.

"Failure is painful, but I'm one hundred percent sure that it will make us stronger in the future."

Head coach Ante Milicic takes an interview after the training session. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A total of 24 players from nine domestic clubs were selected for the camp. Milicic said the camp aims to assess players' condition and help them return to an optimum state.

During the second training phase from late January to early February, the team will play warm-up matches every three days to simulate scenarios it may face at the Asian Cup.

China is in Group B with DPR Korea, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan at the Asian Cup, which runs from March 1 to 21 in Australia. Progressing from the group appears within reach, but Milicic said the team will take it one match at a time.

"I have taken part in World Cups and Asian Cups, and I know tournaments well. Instead of looking too far ahead, we must focus on ourselves, prepare well for the first match, and then move forward," Milicic said.

Veteran defender Wu Haiyan, 32, said senior players are trying to help younger ones as the team builds toward the tournament. This Asian Cup is likely to be her final appearance in the competition.

"Some of our senior players have set a very good example by spreading positive energy in training and matches," said Wu. "We will definitely help the younger players in terms of techniques and tactics. Even when facing difficulties, the coaching staff still chose to trust us."

Speaking about approaching the end of her playing career, Wu became emotional.

"I am very grateful for every opportunity to play, because there are not many matches left for me," she said. "I will make the most of every chance, give my all, and hope we can win the champion."

