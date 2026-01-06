Newly-appointed Shao of China's national football team targets 2030 World Cup

Xinhua) 09:45, January 06, 2026

Shao Jiayi attends a press conference in Zhaoqing, Jan. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Newly appointed China men's national football team head coach Shao Jiayi has made no secret of his World Cup ambition as his side holds its first training camp under the 45-year-old in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province.

"For a player, representing the country at the World Cup is the highest dream," Shao told Xinhua. "As a coach, it is the same."

"Any national team coach in the world dreams of playing at the World Cup," he added. "There's nothing to hide."

Shao, who took over the national team in November 2025 after coaching Qingdao West Coast, emphasized that the target should be clear for both himself and the team.

A SENSE OF URGENCY

Two months after his appointment, Shao is fully aware of the pressure that comes with being the national team's head coach.

"When I learned that I would become the head coach of the national team, I felt both excited and nervous," Shao said. "I know exactly what this responsibility means. I always felt a sense of urgency that the task is far from finished."

That feeling, Shao said, has haunted him since the official announcement. "What truly matters is whether we can show the fighting spirit and deliver results that people expect, and realize a dream that Chinese fans have carried for many years," he added.

Shao Jiayi (R), instructs during the 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Qingdao West Coast at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Since their first appearance at the World Cup finals in 2002, China has gone through six World Cup qualifying campaigns, but has been eliminated every time. In 2025, consecutive defeats to Saudi Arabia, Australia and Indonesia shattered China's latest World Cup bid, highlighting the gap with Asia's top sides and the scale of the task ahead.

"We are fully aware of the environment and the difficulties Chinese football is facing," said Shao. "That's why we must stay grounded, work step by step, strengthen the foundation of the national team, and move forward with humility and determination."

REBUILDING CONFIDENCE

"Right now, the national team must first rebuild confidence, and that has to start with me," said Shao. "I can't promise we will qualify for the World Cup, but that goal is beyond doubt, and we will give everything for it."

Before Shao's appointment, China's men's national football team had already gone through 10 coaching changes over the past 10 years, including world-renowned Marcello Lippi, Aleksandar Jankovic and Branko Ivankovic, but all fell short of qualification.

Widely regarded as one of China's most successful overseas players, Shao spent nine years playing in Germany's professional leagues after the 2002 World Cup. He represented 1860 Munich, Energie Cottbus and Duisburg in succession, making 168 appearances and scoring 24 goals in total.

After retiring as a player, Shao turned to coaching, cultivating young talents before taking charge of Qingdao West Coast, earning recognition for sharpening team mentality and nurturing future players.

In his coaching group, Shao is supported by familiar faces. Fitness coach Telmo Noval previously worked with him at Qingdao West Coast, while first assistant coach Reiner Maurer served as assistant and head coach during Shao's time at 1860 Munich.

Not only seeking to build his own confidence, Shao also has faith in his players.

"Some say today's players don't have the quality that we had," he said. "But from what I've seen since returning from abroad, many are capable of playing in Europe's top leagues. The game has changed a lot in the past 20 years, the pace is different, and our players are improving."

"Action speaks louder than words. I will convey this belief to the players, but more importantly, they notice and respond to what I do," Shao added.

THE ROAD TO WORLD CUP

After training in Zhaoqing, the squad will travel to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, for friendly matches.

Despite the absence of major international tournaments in 2026, Shao stressed that every match is crucial. "Restoring confidence is not empty talk - it requires hard training, high-quality preparation and matches," he said, adding that every step is key to achieving the team's goal and meeting the fans' expectations.

Baihelamu Abuduwaili (L) of China vies with Rhys Bozinovski of Australia during the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D football match in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

As for the roster of this training camp, Shao emphasized that player selection is based on capability and contribution instead of age. "What matters is performance on the field and the effect within the team," he said. "This is what national team players should possess."

The 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia this month will allow Shao to evaluate young talents for the 2030 World Cup campaign. "I joined the national team at 20 with little league experience," he said. "I want to give young players the same chance - but they must perform consistently at a high level."

"I like players who can bring me victory," he said with a smile.

"Chinese football is now clearer on international trends, with our learning and communication keeping improving," Shao said. "Football is a team sport. Though there is still a gap for us, we will rely on teamwork to make progress."

