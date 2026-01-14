We Are China

French Football Federation's Challenge Espoirs match: China's Hope vs. France's PSG U19

Xinhua) 11:23, January 14, 2026

Shao Mingzhen (L) of China's Hope Team competes during the French Football Federation's Challenge Espoirs match between China's Hope and France's Paris Saint-Germain U19 in Paris, France, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Du Junhao (bottom) of China's Hope Team competes during the French Football Federation's Challenge Espoirs match between China's Hope and France's Paris Saint-Germain U19 in Paris, France, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Head coach of China's Hope Team Cui Peng gestures during the French Football Federation's Challenge Espoirs match between China's Hope and France's Paris Saint-Germain U19 in Paris, France, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Guo Xin (L) and Li Xiang (R) of China's Hope Team compete during the French Football Federation's Challenge Espoirs match between China's Hope and France's Paris Saint-Germain U19 in Paris, France, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Shao Mingzhen (L) of China's Hope Team celebrates scoring during the French Football Federation's Challenge Espoirs match between China's Hope and France's Paris Saint-Germain U19 in Paris, France, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

