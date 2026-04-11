LaLiga football match: Real Madrid vs. Girona F.C.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (front) vies with Girona F.C.'s Axel Witsel during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio (R) vies with Girona F.C.'s Viktor Tsygankov during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (L) vies with Girona F.C.'s Alejandro Frances during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's players celebrate scoring during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's players celebrate scoring during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (L) vies with Girona F.C.'s Alex Moreno during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Girona F.C.'s players celebrate scoring during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China beats Thailand to claim top spot in Group A at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup
- China beats Bangladesh for second straight win at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup
- Oyarzabal at the double as Spain beats Serbia
- Austria thrashes Ghana in international football friendly
- China U-23 football team draws with Thailand at International Youth Tournament
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.