LaLiga football match: Real Madrid vs. Girona F.C.

Xinhua) 09:29, April 11, 2026

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (front) vies with Girona F.C.'s Axel Witsel during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Raul Asencio (R) vies with Girona F.C.'s Viktor Tsygankov during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (L) vies with Girona F.C.'s Alejandro Frances during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's players celebrate scoring during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's players celebrate scoring during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (L) vies with Girona F.C.'s Alex Moreno during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Girona F.C.'s players celebrate scoring during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring during the LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Girona F.C. in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)