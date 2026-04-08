China beats Thailand to claim top spot in Group A at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Xinhua) 09:21, April 08, 2026

Yu Xingyue (C) of China breaks through during the group A match between China and Thailand at the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China concluded its group-stage campaign at the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup with a 1-0 victory over host Thailand at Thammasat Stadium on Tuesday, advancing to the quarterfinals as the top finisher in Group A.

Controlling the game for long stretches of the first half, China broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when midfielder Xiao Yafei scored with a long-range strike to give her side a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Neither side scored in the second half, although Thailand gradually created more attacking opportunities and threatened several times through stronger midfield pressing and effective combination play.

The win extended China's unbeaten run in the group stage and sent it into the knockout stage. China will face the third-place finisher from Group B or Group C on April 11.

Xie Zongmei (R) of China vies with Madison Jade Casteen of Thailand during the group A match between China and Thailand at the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Wang Aifang (R) of China vies with Achiraya Yingsakul of Thailand during the group A match between China and Thailand at the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)