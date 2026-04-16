Japan beats China to reach AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup final

Xinhua) 08:35, April 16, 2026

Itamura Mao (R) of Japan competes during the semifinal stage of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Japan beat China 2-0 in the semifinals of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup on Wednesday to advance to the final.

Mao Itamura gave Japan an early lead in the fifth minute with a right-footed finish, and Noa Fukushima doubled the advantage in the 24th with a right-footed free kick at Thammasat Stadium in Thailand.

Japan controlled much of the match, although China goalkeeper Liu Chen denied several efforts in the second half to keep her side in contention. China's best chance came just before the final whistle, but Lu Jiayu failed to convert.

Despite the defeat, China had already qualified for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland by beating Uzbekistan 2-1 in the quarterfinals on April 11.

Six-time tournament winner Japan will face defending champion the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Saturday's final, after the DPRK beat South Korea 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Zeng Yujia (L) of China vies with Tago Natsumi of Japan during the semifinal stage of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Zhou Xinyi (R) of China competes during the semifinal stage of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Zhou Xinyi (R) of China vies with Honda Yura of Japan during the semifinal stage of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Players of Japan celebrate a goal during the semifinal stage of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Wang Aifang (L) of China vies with Fukushima Noa of Japan during the semifinal stage of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Aso Tamami of Japan competes during the semifinal stage of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Players of Japan celebrate a goal during the semifinal stage of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)