China finishes runner-up in AFC U17 Asian Cup

Xinhua) 10:56, May 23, 2026

Members of China's U17 team pose for a group photo after the awarding ceremony for the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China finished runner-up in the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Japan in Friday's final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Starting with early attacking pressure, Japan dominated possession and created several chances against the Chinese side in the opening minutes.

Tafuku Satomi opened the scoring for Japan in the 31st minute, capitalizing on a pass from Takeshi Wada before advancing into the penalty area and slotting the ball into the net.

Japan continued to control the first half and doubled its lead in the 42nd minute when Kakeru Saito received a through pass from Wada, rounded the goalkeeper and calmly finished into the net.

Maki Kitahara extended Japan's advantage by scoring a third goal in stoppage time with a strike from outside the penalty area, giving Japan a 3-0 lead at the break.

China returned strongly in the second half and pulled one back in the 48th minute through Wan Xiang, who finished a quick counterattack with a chip over the Japanese goalkeeper.

China intensified its attacking efforts in search of another goal, and Zhao Songyuan converted a penalty in the 79th minute to set up a tense finale.

The Chinese side pushed for an equalizer with several late attacks, but Japan managed to preserve the lead until the final whistle.

China enjoyed an impressive run in the tournament, reaching the final after overcoming Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the quarterfinals and defeating Australia 2-0 in the semifinals.

With the victory, Japan claimed its fifth AFC U17 Asian Cup title, extending its record as the most successful team in the history of the continental tournament.

Chinese supporters cheer for their team from the stands before the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Players from China leave the awarding ceremony after the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Members of Japan's U17 team celebrate on the podium at the awarding ceremony for the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

China's Zhao Songyuan (C) celebrates a goal during the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

China's Zhao Songyuan (Front) takes a penalty kick during the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

China's Zhao Songyuan (C) celebrates a goal during the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Players from China walk onto the podium to receive their medals at the awarding ceremony for the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Players from China cheer each other on ahead of the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

China's Zhao Songyuan (1st R) prepares to take the penalty kick during the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

The starting lineup of China pose for a group photo before the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Jin Yucheng (L) of China vies with Kazato Kimura of Japan during the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Kuang Zhaolei (L) of China vies with Yuzo Takeuchi of Japan during the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

China's goalkeeper Qin Ziniu competes during the final between China and Japan at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)