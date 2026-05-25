Grassroots soccer fever grips northeast China as Northeast Super League debuts

Xinhua) 13:59, May 25, 2026

HARBIN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- In China's far northeast, where winter temperatures can plunge to minus 30 degrees Celsius and the rustbelt economy has struggled for years, the region's football heart beat again on Saturday night when the inaugural Northeast Super League kicked off.

The grassroots soccer league, an eight-team amateur competition spanning the three northeastern provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang, plus the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, opened simultaneously in Shenyang, Changchun, Harbin and Hohhot, the capitals of the four provinces.

The combined onsite attendance across the four venues exceeded 100,000, with all tickets selling out days before kickoff. In Shenyang alone, the ticket lottery success rate was just 30.6 percent.

More than 10,000 fans packed the Acheng Culture and Sports Center in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province. They rose to their feet, their voices rising in unison: "Our city is Harbin!" The chant, made famous by Harbin Yiteng during its single Chinese Super League campaign in 2014, echoed across a city that has been without a top-flight club ever since.

"I don't have many memories of that time," said Zhang Ran, a 20-year-old university student wrapped in a red Harbin scarf. "But my father talked about it, and I knew what it meant. Tonight, I finally get to experience it."

The story unfolding in China's northeastern rustbelt bears striking similarities to the grassroots football fever that has swept the nation in recent years, from the "Village Super League" in Guizhou Province to the "Su Super League" in Jiangsu Province. Like those competitions, the "Northeast Super League" is built on the idea that football, when rooted in local identity and community pride, can become something far bigger than a game - a catalyst for economic revival, cultural celebration and regional unity.

For a city that hosted a CSL side for just one season before Yiteng was relegated and eventually relocated, Harbin's football fervor might surprise outsiders. But for those who witnessed it in 2014, it was never in doubt. Yiteng averaged more than 26,000 fans per match during their solitary top-flight campaign.

On Saturday night, the Harbin Shoot Football Fans Club, one of the city's largest supporters' groups, mobilized more than 1,000 members for the opener. "For a region without a Chinese Super League team, this is a football festival like no other," said Zhao Yu, the fan club's secretary-general. "We've been waiting for this for a long time."

Across the stands, fans waved banners bearing the names of their districts and communities - Daoli, Nangang, Pingfang - turning the match into a celebration of local identity. Harbin's battle cry, a song called "North of the North", reverberated through the stadium. When the visiting Dalian supporters, some 1,000 strong, made their way into the stands, Harbin fans greeted them with chants of "Welcome to Harbin." Minutes later, the Dalian fans responded: "Thank you, Harbin."

The eventual 5-2 loss to Dalian barely dampened the mood. As Harbin players walked toward the stands after the final whistle to thank supporters, the response was immediate: a chorus of "Keep Fighting!" that lingered long after the players had left the pitch.

"It doesn't matter who wins or loses," said Liu Wei, a 38-year-old factory worker who brought his 12-year-old son to the match. "This is about showing our kids what it means to be from here."

The Northeast Super League is strictly amateur - players who have ever registered with a professional club are not allowed to take part in. With an average age of around 22, the tournament brings together players from all walks of life: students, corporate employees, delivery workers, and even Olympic champions.

Harbin's squad notably includes Ning Zhongyan, a two-time Olympic medalist in speed skating, who traded ice for grass to represent his hometown. Shenyang's roster includes freestyle skiing aerials champion Wang Xindi, who became an Olympic gold medalist earlier this year.

The regular season runs through August in a single round-robin format, followed by playoffs wrapping up on October 5.

Like its counterparts in Jiangsu and Guizhou, the Northeast Super League is designed as much for economic stimulus as for sporting competition. The four host regions have jointly launched a campaign called "Super Tour Northeast," featuring seven curated travel routes. Fans holding match ticket stubs can redeem discounts at partner hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and even local bathhouses - a beloved institution in northeastern culture. More than 10,000 merchants across the four regions are participating in the initiative. In Harbin alone, a major online travel platform reported a 128 percent surge in tourism interest during the opening weekend. In Shenyang, nightlife districts logged their busiest weekend of the year.

The commercial momentum has been robust, with league sponsorships exceeding 100 million yuan (about 14.6 million U.S. dollars). More than 30 companies have partnered with the league, spanning five tiers that include industrial giants such as Geely Auto and CATL alongside local businesses like Sun Lili's Roast Pig Trotters and Jinzhou Laobai Barbecue.

The Northeast Super League arrives at a moment when Chinese football is searching for a new direction. The national team has struggled on the international stage, and the professional league system is still recovering from years of financial turmoil. Yet grassroots football - with its emphasis on community identity, affordable access (tickets cost no more than 20 yuan, or about 2.8 dollars) and tourism integration - has emerged as a rare bright spot.

"The Northeast Super League is about more than football," said Cao Yang, director of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau. "It's a platform to invigorate the regional economy, strengthen youth development, and showcase northeastern culture to the rest of the country."

Back in Harbin, after the floodlights dimmed and the last of the chants faded into the night, fans lingered in the cold - reluctant to leave, savoring a moment that had been more than a decade in the making.

"We're back," said Zhao Yu, a smile crossing his face.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)