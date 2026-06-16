Iran held by New Zealand in FIFA World Cup Group G

(Xinhua) 16:28, June 16, 2026

Elijah Just (L) of New Zealand celebrates his score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

LOS ANGELES, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Iran, ranked 20th in the latest FIFA world rankings, was held to a 2-2 draw by 85th-ranked New Zealand in their World Cup Group G opener on Monday.

Forward Elijah Just scored either side of halftime to put New Zealand ahead twice, but the team was denied its first-ever World Cup victory by Iran's fightback.

In its previous two World Cup finals appearances, New Zealand drew all three group matches in South Africa in 2010 and lost all three in Spain in 1982.

It is the seventh time Iran has qualified for the World Cup finals. Despite previously failing to advance beyond the group stage, Iran has recorded three wins: 2-1 over the United States in 1998, 1-0 over Morocco in 2018, and 2-0 over Wales in 2022.

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei used a 4-4-2 formation with Mehdi Taremi and Shahriyar Moghanloo up front, while New Zealand head coach Darren Bazeley deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation spearheaded by Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood.

Iran started at a blistering pace, getting forward at every opportunity and putting heavy pressure on New Zealand's defense. But it was New Zealand that took the lead in the seventh minute when Wood expertly chested down a 30-yard goal kick and set up his attacking partner Just to volley home.

Iran equalized in the 32nd minute when defender Ramin Rezaeian cut inside from the right during a goalmouth scramble and stabbed home a loose ball.

Just scored his second goal of the match in the 54th minute to put New Zealand ahead again, finishing with an angled shot after another assist from Wood.

But 10 minutes later, Iran midfielder Mohammad Mohebbi was left unmarked to head home at the edge of the six-yard box.

Both of Group G's first-round matches ended in draws, with Belgium held 1-1 by Egypt.

Elijah Just (1st R, front) of New Zealand shoots to score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Elijah Just (1st R) of New Zealand shoots to score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Joe Bell (top) of New Zealand fights for a head ball during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Players of New Zealand celebrate scoring during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Shahriyar Moghanloo of Iran competes during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Sarpreet Singh (R) of New Zealand reacts during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Shahriyar Moghanloo (top) of Iran vies with Michael Boxall of New Zealand during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Players of Iran celebrate scoring during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Shahriyar Moghanloo (top) of Iran vies with Michael Boxall of New Zealand during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Sarpreet Singh (2nd R) of New Zealand competes with players of Iran during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Ramin Rezaeian (L) of Iran celebrates his score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Shahriyar Moghanloo (L) of Iran and Michael Boxall of New Zealand compete during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Players of New Zealand celebrate the second score of Elijah Just during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Ramin Rezaeian (C) of Iran celebrates his score with teammates during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Elijah Just (R) of New Zealand reacts after his second score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Elijah Just (R, front) of New Zealand celebrates his second score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A fan of Iran is seen before the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Elijah Just (front) of New Zealand celebrates his second score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Elijah Just (C) of New Zealand competes with players of Iran during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Ramin Rezaeian (C, bottom) of Iran celebrates his score with teammates during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)