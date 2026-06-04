Highlights of CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026

(Xinhua) 11:16, June 04, 2026

Wang Shuang (2nd R) of China competes during the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Tatiana Petrova (1st R) of Russia competes during the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Wang Linlin (top) of China vies with Natalia Mashina of Russia during the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Yao Wei (R) of China vies with Natalia Mashina of Russia during the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Wurigumula (back) of China vies with Alsu Goncharenko of Russia during the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Members of team Russia cheer before the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Gu Yasha (R) of China is seen during her retirement ceremony before the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Gu Yasha (R) of China is seen during her retirement ceremony before the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Gu Yasha of China is seen during her retirement ceremony before the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Anthony Milicic, head coach of China, is seen before the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Players of both sides line up before the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Anthony Milicic (R), head coach of China, greets Iury Krasnozhan, head coach of Russia, before the match between China and Russia at the CFA Team China International Women's Football Competition Wuhan 2026 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)