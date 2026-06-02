Rural children chase football dreams at primary school in China's Anhui

(Xinhua) 16:49, June 02, 2026

Children sprint on a slope near the Tongma dike of Yangtze River during a football training session in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Nestled at the junction of Anhui, Hubei and Jiangxi provinces, Huikou Town in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, is the first riverside town greeted by the Yangtze River as it flows into Anhui. Stretching alongside the town is the Tongma dike, a flood barrier that shields the riverside land. Right beside the dike stands Huikou Central Primary School, where a five-a-side football pitch has become the cradle of rural children's football dreams.

Over 70 members of the school's football team kick off their morning training at 7:30 a.m. every school day. They practice short passes, shooting, sprinting and strength training for an hour.

Their consistent hard work has earned the school's football team honors at both municipal and provincial-level football competitions, marking steady progress and breakthroughs in the school's campus football development.

Mei Shisheng, the school's full-time football coach, has devoted himself to rural education since graduating from Shanghai University of Sport in 2015. Football is far more than trophies and rankings for him. "The way they hug and celebrate together after scoring in intra-class matches is pure and heartfelt. These moments transcend the sport itself," Mei said. The experience of fighting shoulder to shoulder on the pitch tempers these young players, forging in them the qualities of tenacity, resilience, and teamwork.

Children attend a football training session at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Children attend a football training session at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Children attend a football training session at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Children attend a football training session under coach Mei Shisheng's instruction at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Children compete during an intra-class match at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Twin sisters Zhu Wenyue (L) and Zhu Wenxin, players of the football team, pose for photos on a slope near the Tongma dike of Yangtze River in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. This twin sisters, who started playing football in the first grade, have become core players of the school's girls' team. The sisters hope that one day they will have the chance to participate in the World Cup. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a football team lining up at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A child celebrates after scoring during an intra-class match at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows children attending a football training session under coach Mei Shisheng's instruction on a slope near the Tongma dike of Yangtze River in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows children attending a football training session under coach Mei Shisheng's instruction on a slope near the Tongma dike of Yangtze River in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows children attending a football training session under coach Mei Shisheng's instruction on a slope near the Tongma dike of Yangtze River in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows children attending a football training session at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)