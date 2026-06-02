Foreign girl enjoys happy childhood in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:17, June 02, 2026

Maya and her parents pose for photos at the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 29, 2026.

Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus.

"A friend recommended a job for us here at the club. Since I lived in China before and felt great about it, our whole family decided to come," Sasha said.

Maya is now enjoying a happy childhood in China. At kindergarten, she has learned Chinese and made friends with local children. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Maya plays at a park with her mother in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 15, 2026.

Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus.

"A friend recommended a job for us here at the club. Since I lived in China before and felt great about it, our whole family decided to come," Sasha said.

Maya is now enjoying a happy childhood in China. At kindergarten, she has learned Chinese and made friends with local children. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Maya (C) and her classmates participate in a Children's Day event at the kindergarten in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, May 29, 2026.

Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus.

"A friend recommended a job for us here at the club. Since I lived in China before and felt great about it, our whole family decided to come," Sasha said.

Maya is now enjoying a happy childhood in China. At kindergarten, she has learned Chinese and made friends with local children. (Photo by Jiang Wen/Xinhua)

Maya (C) plays during a local food making competition in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 18, 2026.

Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus.

"A friend recommended a job for us here at the club. Since I lived in China before and felt great about it, our whole family decided to come," Sasha said.

Maya is now enjoying a happy childhood in China. At kindergarten, she has learned Chinese and made friends with local children. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Maya plays at a park in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 15, 2026.

Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus.

"A friend recommended a job for us here at the club. Since I lived in China before and felt great about it, our whole family decided to come," Sasha said.

Maya is now enjoying a happy childhood in China. At kindergarten, she has learned Chinese and made friends with local children. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Maya interacts with her horse Lector at the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 16, 2026.

Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus.

"A friend recommended a job for us here at the club. Since I lived in China before and felt great about it, our whole family decided to come," Sasha said.

Maya is now enjoying a happy childhood in China. At kindergarten, she has learned Chinese and made friends with local children. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Maya and her mother are seen at a tea garden in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 29, 2026.

Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus.

"A friend recommended a job for us here at the club. Since I lived in China before and felt great about it, our whole family decided to come," Sasha said.

Maya is now enjoying a happy childhood in China. At kindergarten, she has learned Chinese and made friends with local children. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Maya walks with her father at a tea garden in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2026.

Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus.

"A friend recommended a job for us here at the club. Since I lived in China before and felt great about it, our whole family decided to come," Sasha said.

Maya is now enjoying a happy childhood in China. At kindergarten, she has learned Chinese and made friends with local children. (Photo by Cheng Li/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)