China honors model emergency management workers
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Emergency Management jointly released a list of the "Most Beautiful Emergency Management Workers" on Tuesday, in a bid to highlight their outstanding contributions and strengthen public awareness of safety.
A total of nine individuals were honored for their commitment and sense of responsibility, according to an official statement.
Their contributions range from firefighting and rescue operations and flood-control efforts to rigorous safety enforcement in the mining sector and grassroots work to help keep households safe, the statement said.
At the release event, honorees were presented certificates by relevant officials, while short videos showing their contributions were played.
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