China raises flood control emergency response for Guangdong, Guangxi

(Xinhua) 16:27, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday upgraded its emergency response for flood control in Guangdong and Guangxi from Level IV to Level III, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

The headquarters also maintained a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Hunan.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

Since June 13, rainstorms have hit central and eastern parts of Guangxi, as well as northern, central and eastern parts of Guangdong, with precipitation in some localities exceeding 600 mm.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of these regions from Monday to Tuesday. The National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for rainstorms at 10 a.m. Monday.

Work teams previously dispatched by the headquarters office remain active in Guangdong and Fujian, while an additional team has been sent to Guangxi to support and guide frontline flood-control efforts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)