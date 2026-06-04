We Are China

China activates Level-IV national geological disaster response for three provinces

(Xinhua) 08:51, June 04, 2026

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday activated a Level-IV national geological disaster emergency response for Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou provinces.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with level I being the most severe.

Meteorological forecasts show that parts of north-central Jiangxi, central Hunan and south-central Guizhou are likely to experience heavy rain to rainstorms from Wednesday to Friday.

Parts of northeastern Jiangxi, central Hunan and western Guizhou face a relatively high risk of geological disasters.

The ministry has urged regions hit by heavy precipitation to closely monitor rainfall, flood conditions and geological disaster risks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)