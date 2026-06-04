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China activates Level-IV national geological disaster response for three provinces
(Xinhua) 08:51, June 04, 2026
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday activated a Level-IV national geological disaster emergency response for Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou provinces.
China has a four-tier emergency response system, with level I being the most severe.
Meteorological forecasts show that parts of north-central Jiangxi, central Hunan and south-central Guizhou are likely to experience heavy rain to rainstorms from Wednesday to Friday.
Parts of northeastern Jiangxi, central Hunan and western Guizhou face a relatively high risk of geological disasters.
The ministry has urged regions hit by heavy precipitation to closely monitor rainfall, flood conditions and geological disaster risks.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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