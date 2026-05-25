China vows thorough probe, strict accountability after coal mine explosion

Xinhua) 11:19, May 25, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a person injured in a coal mine gas explosion at a hospital in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, May 23, 2026. Zhang on Saturday led a team to the site to oversee emergency response efforts. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

TAIYUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Saturday led a team to the site of a fatal coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi Province to oversee emergency response efforts, ordering a thorough investigation and strict accountability after the accident killed at least 82 people.

In a meeting at the on-site command center, Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged authorities to mobilize professional forces to carry out scientific search and rescue operations with all-out efforts while preventing secondary casualties.

The accident that occurred on Friday in the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County has left 82 people dead, with nine others still unaccounted for.

The number of missing people must be verified to ensure no one is left unaccounted for, Zhang stressed.

He called for top medical experts to be organized to provide careful treatment for the injured and reduce disabilities caused by injuries, while stressing efforts to support the affected families and properly handle follow-up matters.

Information should be released in a timely and accurate manner to respond to public concerns, Zhang added.

China's State Council investigation team should conduct a rigorous and uncompromising investigation into the explosion to thoroughly identify the cause of the accident, determine the responsibilities of local authorities, industry regulators and the enterprise involved, and impose strict penalties in accordance with laws and regulations, Zhang said.

He also urged local authorities to comprehensively review the implementation of workplace safety measures in mines, stringently crack down on illegal operations, and take strict action against practices such as falsifying safety monitoring data, failing to maintain clear records of underground personnel, and illegal subcontracting and subleasing.

The Office of the State Council Work Safety Committee and local authorities should immediately make arrangements for safety hazard inspections and rectification in key sectors such as coal mines and hazardous chemicals, strengthen the implementation of workplace safety responsibilities, improve the quality and effectiveness of hazard checks, strictly enforce regulations, enhance coordination between administrative enforcement and criminal justice, and firmly punish violations of workplace safety rules, he said.

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, leads a team to the site of a coal mine gas explosion to oversee emergency response efforts, in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)