China launches Level-IV flood emergency response in Hunan

Xinhua) 14:03, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Wednesday activated a Level-IV disaster relief emergency response for Hunan Province after severe flooding hit the region, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

A working team has been sent to flood-stricken areas in the central China province to assess the situation and provide guidance and assistance to local authorities in securing basic living needs and carrying out other relief efforts for affected residents.

Continuous heavy rains have battered Shimen County in Hunan, leaving five people dead and 11 others missing, according to local authorities. Rescue operations are underway.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)