China reports decline in workplace accidents in Q1

Xinhua) 09:33, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China saw a significant decrease in workplace accidents in the first quarter of 2026, with the safety situation in most regions and sectors improving markedly, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

A total of 3,258 workplace accidents occurred across the country in the first three months, down 26.7 percent year on year, said Shen Zhanli, an official with the ministry, adding that no exceptionally serious accidents were reported during the period.

However, Shen warned that accidents in high-risk industries such as chemicals and fireworks indicate that the pressure to prevent and contain serious accidents remains high.

In terms of natural disasters, China mainly experienced meteorological and geological disasters in the first quarter, as well as other events such as forest fires.

China has attached great importance to workplace safety, making it a priority in its governance agenda. Senior Chinese officials have called for intensified efforts to ensure workplace safety and prevent forest and grassland fires, emphasizing the need to prioritize fire prevention in crowded places, high-rise buildings and commercial self-built houses.

China has launched a three-year campaign to address the root causes of workplace safety issues, which is set to be fully accomplished by the end of 2026, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)