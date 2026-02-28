China strengthens forest, grassland fire prevention, control

Xinhua) 09:34, February 28, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China is stepping up efforts to prevent forest and grassland fires as extreme weather becomes more frequent, raising fire risks nationwide, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Friday.

Rising spring temperatures and below-average rainfall, combined with outdoor activities such as spring farming and recreational outings, have increased fire-control pressures, Yang Xudong, an official with the MEM, told a press conference.

Authorities will tighten local government responsibilities and urge forest and grassland operators to improve fire-prevention infrastructure and expand patrol coverage, while implementing more targeted controls over outdoor fire sources, Yang said.

To improve early detection and response capabilities, China will further optimize an integrated warning system that combines satellite observation, aerial patrols and ground inspections, and issue early warning information in a timely and accurate manner.

China has made sustained efforts to protect its forest and grassland resources in recent years. In 2025, a total of 226 such fires were reported nationwide, the lowest level on record, according to the MEM.

As part of broader efforts to shift governance toward proactive, risk-based prevention, the country last year unveiled a regulation on the prevention and control of forest and grassland fires, which came into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

