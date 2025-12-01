China checks high-rise buildings against fire hazards

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Work Safety Committee has issued a circular that requests inspections into the country's high-rise buildings in an effort to identify and remove major fire hazards, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, inspections will focus on high-rise buildings, including residential buildings and public buildings such as office buildings, hospitals and commercial complexes.

High-rise buildings undergoing exterior wall renovation and partial interior decoration and renovation will be examined in particular to strengthen fire safety management and effectively safeguard the lives and property of the people.

According to the ministry, flammable and combustible materials used for exterior wall insulation systems, prohibited materials such as bamboo (wood) scaffolding and non-flame-retardant safety nets, as well as firefighting facilities and equipment such as fire hydrant systems, automatic sprinkler systems and automatic fire alarm systems, will be among the specific items to be inspected.

All regions are requested to organize enterprises and institutions to conduct comprehensive self-inspections, and competent government departments should also conduct spot checks. For any identified safety hazards, immediate rectification measures should be taken, according to the ministry.

