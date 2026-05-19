China dispatches central disaster relief supplies to Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:56, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China has dispatched 10,000 disaster relief items to its Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to support local emergency response and resettlement efforts, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Monday.

The supplies, including tents, folding beds, summer quilts, towel blankets and folding tables and chairs, were allocated by the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief, the MEM, and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

The dispatch came in response to a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Liuzhou City in Guangxi at 0:21 a.m. Monday at a depth of 8 km, and flooding in parts of the region. The goods are designed to help with evacuation, resettlement and relief work for affected residents.

As of 11:10 a.m. Monday, two people trapped in the earthquake were confirmed dead and a 91-year-old man was rescued, local earthquake relief headquarters said.

Heavy rainfall and flooding have also struck southern China in recent days. On Monday, the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response for floods in Hunan and Guangxi.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)