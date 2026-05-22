China allocates funds to support emergency restoration in quake-hit Guangxi

Xinhua) 11:09, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission has allocated 50 million yuan (about 7.32 million U.S. dollars) from the central budget to support emergency restoration in quake-hit areas of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the commission said Thursday.

The funds will mainly be used to support the emergency restoration and construction of damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges and water supply facilities, as well as public service facilities such as schools and hospitals, in order to help restore normal production and daily life as soon as possible.

Two 5.2-magnitude earthquakes struck Liunan District of Liuzhou City in Guangxi recently, causing casualties and property losses.

On Thursday, China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for the quake-hit areas.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)