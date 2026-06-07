China activates Level-IV flood emergency response for six provincial-level regions
BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources activated a Level-IV flood emergency response for six provincial-level regions Sunday.
The response was launched in Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan and Guizhou.
China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.
From Sunday to Tuesday, heavy rainfall will sweep the six provincial-level regions, with parts of the areas expected to see extremely heavy rainstorms.
Water levels of multiple rivers across the regions are set to rise, with small and medium-sized rivers in rainstorm-hit areas at risk of floods exceeding warning levels. Hilly areas are also prone to mountain torrent disasters.
The ministry has issued notices to local water authorities and river basin management bodies to roll out targeted flood prevention arrangements.
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