China activates flood control emergency response for Fujian, Guangdong, Yunnan

(Xinhua) 16:41, June 08, 2026

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in Fujian, Guangdong and Yunnan provinces, as heavy rain is forecast to lash these regions.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) predicted that from June 8 to 9, the three provinces will experience heavy to torrential rain, with some areas seeing exceptionally intense downpours.

The NMC warned of high risks of flash floods, geological disasters, flooding of small and medium-sized rivers and urban waterlogging.

From June 8 to 9, many parts of Fujian will experience scattered heavy to torrential rain, with localized intense downpours. The 24-hour accumulated rainfall is expected to reach 50 to 120 mm, with up to 200 mm in some areas. Thunderstorms will be accompanied by severe convective weather, including short-duration heavy rainfall and gales of force 7 to 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Fujian's flood control and drought relief headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

China has a four-level emergency response system for disaster relief, with Level IV being the lowest and Level I the highest.

Under the national contingency plan, a Level-IV emergency response is activated when multiple provincial-level regions face floods or droughts simultaneously, when major levees or reservoirs are at risk, or when tropical cyclones are forecast to make landfall or affect China, among other specific scenarios.

The office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters then holds consultations and dispatches work teams and experts to affected areas within 24 hours, while local authorities strengthen the monitoring of flood and drought conditions and promptly report the situation to the office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)