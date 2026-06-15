China issues Level-II emergency response as storms lash multiple regions

(Xinhua) 16:45, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport on Monday activated a Level-II emergency response for heavy rainfall, after the country's weather agency issued an orange alert, which is the second-highest in its four-tier warning system.

From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, downpours are expected to hit parts of south China's Guangdong, Fujian in east China, Yunnan and Guizhou, both in southwest China, Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang, all in northeast China, and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in north China.

The ministry said it is closely monitoring high-risk areas and has ordered reinforced patrols and traffic control measures.

In areas with red or orange rain alerts, roads that remain open must be inspected at least once every two hours, both day and night. Closed sections will only reopen after a full safety check, the ministry said.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, as well as a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe level, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)