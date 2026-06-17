2026 Summer Davos to focus on innovating at scale

(Xinhua) 08:39, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian, in northeast China's Liaoning Province, from June 23 to 25, organizers said Tuesday.

More than 1,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions will attend the meeting, and preparations for the event are largely complete, an event spokesperson said at a press conference.

This year's meeting, themed "Innovating at Scale," will feature discussions on topics including the next phase of China's economic trajectory and how to translate technological advances into real economic benefits.

Gao Weiqi, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, said the meeting will focus on frontier fields such as artificial intelligence, new energy, biomedicine and quantum technology.

The forum is expected to showcase China's achievements in high-quality economic development to the international community, convey the country's firm confidence in opening up and cooperation, and share the broad opportunities brought by Chinese modernization, Gao said.

Established by the World Economic Forum in 2007, the Summer Davos forum is held annually in China, alternating between the two port cities of Tianjin and Dalian.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)