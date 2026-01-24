Davos meeting calls for dialogue, cooperation amid global changes

Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum (WEF), delivers closing remarks at the WEF Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2026. The WEF concluded its 2026 annual meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 concluded here on Friday, with participants widely stressing that a rapidly changing world requires more dialogue and stronger cooperation amid global challenges.

At the final panel discussion of the meeting, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the trade sector has suffered "the most severe shock in 80 years," noting that global trade rules have been weakened.

She said the world cannot go back to how it was, calling for greater resilience in both the public and private sectors to cope with future uncertainty.

Speaking on how to manage risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI), Okonjo-Iweala underscored the necessity of global cooperation.

"There are certain problems we just cannot solve in this world alone," she said, adding that "no one country or even one region can be responsible for regulating or putting the guardrails on AI."

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said, "We have to be careful about the distribution of wealth. We have to be careful about the disparity that is getting deeper and bigger," adding, "If we don't pay attention to that, we are heading for real trouble."

Noting that trust has been eroded to some extent, Lagarde called for rebuilding confidence through dialogue.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan also emphasized the need to expand dialogue and cooperation, urging support for institutions such as the WEF, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

In closing remarks, WEF President Borge Brende said dialogue is essential to moving the world forward, noting that strengthening markets, facilitating engagement, addressing conflicts and achieving inclusive growth all depend on decision-makers talking to each other.

