2026 World Economic Forum opens in Davos, Switzerland

Xinhua) 10:30, January 20, 2026

The Congress Hall, the venue for the 2026 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is pictured in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026. The 2026 annual meeting of the WEF opened on Monday evening in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, calling for constructive dialogue in a complex global landscape. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

