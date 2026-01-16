Chinese vice premier to attend World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, visit Switzerland

Xinhua) 16:27, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos and visit Switzerland from Jan. 19 to 22, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is invited by the World Economic Forum and the government of the Swiss Confederation, the spokesperson said.

