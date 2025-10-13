Chinese FM calls for deeper China-Switzerland cooperation

Xinhua) 09:45, October 13, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis meet the press in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang said the just-concluded fourth round of China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue has achieved positive outcomes.

BELLINZONA, Switzerland, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on China and Switzerland to remain true to the original aspirations of establishing diplomatic relations and continue to serve as a model of friendly cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in the southern Swiss town of Bellinzona.

Wang spoke highly of the just-concluded fourth round of China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, which he said has achieved positive outcomes. The two sides had in-depth, pragmatic and friendly discussions that were strategic, constructive and forward-looking, he said.

Wang said both sides agreed to strengthen political mutual trust.

A paragliding fan flies over Rigi mountain near Luzern, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2016, Switzerland's National Day. Rigi, known as "the Queen of the Mountains", is one of the most popular hotspots for paragliding in central Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Switzerland was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

Over the past 75 years, the two sides have pursued the spirit of equality, innovation and win-win cooperation, adhered to non-interference in each other's internal affairs, respected each other's development paths, and sought common ground while shelving differences, becoming reliable friends that have withstood the test of changing international circumstances and keeping bilateral ties at the forefront of China's relations with Europe, he said.

China appreciates Switzerland's firm adherence to the one-China policy, and hopes that Switzerland will continue to support the Chinese people's aspiration to achieve national reunification, Wang said.

He called on China and Switzerland to continue to respect each other's core interests and remain a model of friendly cooperation between countries with different social systems, at different development stages, and of different sizes.

Both sides agreed to deepen practical cooperation, Wang said, noting that Switzerland has been a pioneer and beneficiary of China-Europe economic and trade cooperation, as the first continental European country to sign a free trade agreement with China and China's first innovation strategic partner.

An artist performs during a Mid-Autumn Festival gala in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 23, 2025. The gala was held Tuesday evening here to celebrate the upcoming 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls respectively on Oct. 1 and Oct. 6. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

The two countries have been accelerating efforts to upgrade the free trade agreement, which will expand the scope of zero tariffs to more goods, better benefiting enterprises and consumers in both countries, he said.

Wang said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Switzerland in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, high-end manufacturing, and green transition, fostering more mutually beneficial, tangible, and high-quality cooperation results.

Both sides agreed to improve global governance, Wang said, while Cold War mentalities, hegemonism and bullying, and the shadow of protectionism persist, leaving humanity once again at a crossroads.

Against this backdrop, President Xi Jinping, responding to the aspirations of peoples worldwide and the expectations of the United Nations, has put forward the Global Governance Initiative, which has been widely received by the international community, including Switzerland, Wang said.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, Wang said China stands ready to work with Switzerland to reject bloc confrontation, resist unilateral bullying, stand on the right side of history, and practice true multilateralism.

Joint efforts will be made to uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, and build a more just and equitable global governance system, he said.

A visitor tries Tuina massage, a traditional Chinese medicine technique, during a "Hello! China" culture and tourism promotion event in Bern, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2025. The event, hosted by the China Cultural Center in Bern, was held here on Sunday, featuring stage performances, including Taiji fan, traditional Chinese music and folk dances, as well as hands-on cultural experiences such as traditional Chinese medicine therapy, calligraphy, woodblock printing, sachets and handcrafted fans making. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang said the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) is a crucial part of strengthening global governance.

China welcomes Switzerland's active participation to leverage its unique advantages to contribute to resolving disputes and fostering harmony and coexistence in the world, he said.

Wang said that China is willing to encourage stronger exchanges and mutual understanding between the two peoples. China stands ready to extend its unilateral visa-free policy for Swiss citizens and introduce more measures to facilitate travel to China, with a view to jointly forging a brighter future for China-Switzerland relations, he said.

