Chinese FM to visit Italy, travel to Switzerland to hold meetings

Xinhua) 11:28, October 06, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Italy and hold the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee and then travel to Switzerland and hold the 4th round of China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue from Oct. 7 to 12, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Sunday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is making the trip at the invitation of Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani and Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, said the spokesperson.

