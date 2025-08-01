China's top legislator calls for high-level development of innovative strategic partnership with Switzerland

August 01, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, poses for a photo after his meeting with President of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker (R) and President of the Council of States of Switzerland Andrea Caroni in Switzerland, July 30, 2025. At the invitation of President of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker and President of the Council of States of Switzerland Andrea Caroni, Zhao paid an official goodwill visit to Switzerland from Monday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

GENEVA, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji has called for jointly advancing the high-level development of the China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership during an official goodwill visit to the country from Monday to Thursday.

Switzerland was one of the first Western countries that established diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China, said Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, during his meeting with President of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker and President of the Council of States of Switzerland Andrea Caroni.

Over the 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have jointly cultivated a spirit of cooperation featuring "equality, innovation and win-win," setting a model for cooperation between countries with different social systems, at different stages of development and of varying sizes, he said.

China stands ready to work with Switzerland to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and promote the high-level development of the China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership, Zhao said.

He noted that mutual respect and mutual trust are important foundations for the long-term stable development of bilateral relations, and that China is willing to maintain the positive momentum of high-level exchanges with Switzerland and welcomes more Swiss leaders and parliamentarians to visit China to understand a real, multidimensional and comprehensive China.

Respecting each other's core interests and major concerns is a valuable experience and the right approach to China-Switzerland relations, he said, adding that China appreciates Switzerland's commitment to expanding cooperation with China and hopes to strengthen exchanges and interactions to pool more positive energy for the development of bilateral relations.

Switzerland is the first continental European country that signed free trade agreement with China, and bilateral economic and trade cooperation has grown rapidly since the deal came into effect, said Zhao, who also expects to jointly push forward negotiations on upgrading the free trade agreement and high-quality financial cooperation, as well as welcomes the expansion of investment in China by Swiss capitals.

He also called for enhancing cooperation in arts, sports, education and between local governments to consolidate the social and public support for bilateral friendship.

He expressed the hope that China and Switzerland, both important forces loving peace and advocating multilateralism, will continue to enhance multilateral coordination, jointly combat unilateralism and protectionism, and safeguard international trade rules and world economic order, so as to promote a more just and equitable global governance.

The NPC of China and the Swiss Federal Parliament have maintained long-standing friendly relations and made positive contributions to the development of bilateral ties and practical cooperation, he said.

The two sides should further intensify friendly exchanges among legislatures, share and learn from each other's experience in legislation, supervision and other areas, timely formulate, revise and approve legal documents conducive to bilateral cooperation, and strengthen communication and collaboration within multilateral mechanisms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, he noted.

For her part, Riniker said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, while relations between the two countries have developed steadily and achieved fruitful results based on mutual respect, openness and goodwill.

The National Council of Switzerland stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the NPC of China to play an active role in pushing for an upgrade of the free trade deal between the two countries, as well as promoting sustainable development, she said.

Caroni, for his part, said that both countries adhere to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and firmly uphold multilateralism.

Strengthening cooperation with China is of strategic significance to Switzerland, he said, adding that the Council of States of Switzerland looks forward to further strengthening exchanges and dialogues with the Chinese side to enhance mutual understanding and common development.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits the DSM-firmenich company in Switzerland, July 28, 2025. At the invitation of President of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker and President of the Council of States of Switzerland Andrea Caroni, Zhao paid an official goodwill visit to Switzerland from Monday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

