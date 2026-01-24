China always acts as anchor in world of uncertainty: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:27, January 24, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- History proves that confrontation and antagonism will only lead to harm and setbacks, while only dialogue and cooperation can foster prosperity and progress, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a news briefing when answering query related to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

Noting that Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng attended the meeting, Guo said his address there has sent out a positive message to the world: China is committed to advancing high quality development, expanding high standard opening up, promoting a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and fostering a more just and equitable international economic and trade order.

"No matter how the landscape may evolve, China will always act as an anchor in this uncertain world and provide opportunities, confidence and momentum for the world," Guo said.

"We are ready to work with all parties to bridge differences with dialogue, enhance mutual trust with cooperation, and deliver on commitments with actions, so as to jointly address the global challenges and build a community with a shared future for humanity," he added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)