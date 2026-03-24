2026 Summer Davos to be held in late June

Xinhua) 15:47, March 24, 2026

DALIAN, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 Summer Davos forum will be held from June 23 to 25 in the port city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

Also known as the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF), this year's forum will convene over 1,500 leaders from business, government, civil society and academia, as well as top innovators and members of the media, under the theme "Innovating at Scale."

The event will focus on how stronger institutions, increased capital flows and forward-looking policies can transform innovation and technological potential into economic progress, jobs and new business opportunities.

This year's agenda will center on five key questions -- how to find prosperity amid shifting trade and industrial realities, how to understand the next phase of China's economic trajectory, how technology can be harnessed for outcomes in the real economy, how growth can create jobs and opportunities for the next generation, and how the energy and climate transition can become a source of competitiveness.

These questions center on innovation, entrepreneurship and public-private cooperation, and are key to turning disruption into opportunity while sparking new policies and approaches to drive growth, according to the organizers.

Relevant preparations for the forum are currently underway.

Established by the WEF in 2007, the Summer Davos forum is held annually in China, alternating between the two port cities of Tianjin and Dalian.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)