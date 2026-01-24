Setting the record straight on China's wind power

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Claims made at the World Economic Forum's 2026 Annual Meeting about China's wind industry reveal a striking gap between rhetoric and reality. The suggestion that China produces large numbers of wind turbines while lacking wind farms of its own does not withstand even a cursory look at the facts.

China is, in fact, the undisputed global powerhouse in wind energy, with wind power forming a cornerstone of its transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable development model.

For 15 consecutive years, China has ranked first worldwide in installed wind power capacity. By the end of November 2025, its total installed capacity had exceeded 600 million kilowatts, far exceeding that of any other nation, official data show.

With vast onshore wind farms across its northern and western regions and rapidly expanding offshore projects along the eastern coastline, China's wind energy not only provides clean electricity to millions of households but also plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions.

Beyond its borders, China has actively shared its green achievements. During the 2021-2025 period, the wind power and photovoltaic products China exported helped reduce around 4.1 billion tons of carbon emissions in other countries, official data show.

Bolstered by the world's largest renewable energy system, ongoing technological innovation and strong policy support, China is poised to continue international cooperation in advancing the global transition to a green, low-carbon future, contributing to the shared vision of a clean and beautiful world.

The episode at Davos underscores a broader point: global conversations about energy and climate should be grounded in reality, not recycled talking points. When it comes to wind power, China's record is not a matter of perception. It is a matter of fact.

