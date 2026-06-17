7th Qingdao Multinationals Summit kicks off in China's Shandong
This photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a sign of the seventh Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The summit kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
This photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the seventh Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The summit kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Journalists are seen ahead of the opening ceremony of the seventh Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 16, 2026. The summit kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Attendees communicate during the seventh Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 16, 2026. The summit kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
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