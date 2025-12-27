Laohu Mountain Tunnel in China's Qingdao opens to traffic

Xinhua) 11:18, December 27, 2025

Constructors celebrate the opening of the Laohu Mountain Tunnel in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Laohu Mountain Tunnel is an integral part of the Tangshan Road interchange and connection line project along the Qingdao-Yinchuan Expressway, which was opened to traffic on Friday.

The tunnel spans a total length of 1,551 meters and features eight lanes in a bidirectional double-tunnel configuration. Its maximum excavation span is 31.8 meters, with a maximum excavation cross-section of 447.62 square meters. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A vehicle drives into the Laohu Mountain Tunnel in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Laohu Mountain Tunnel is an integral part of the Tangshan Road interchange and connection line project along the Qingdao-Yinchuan Expressway, which was opened to traffic on Friday.

Vehicles drive into the Laohu Mountain Tunnel after it was opened to traffic in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Laohu Mountain Tunnel is an integral part of the Tangshan Road interchange and connection line project along the Qingdao-Yinchuan Expressway, which was opened to traffic on Friday.

A car drives in the Laohu Mountain Tunnel in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Laohu Mountain Tunnel is an integral part of the Tangshan Road interchange and connection line project along the Qingdao-Yinchuan Expressway, which was opened to traffic on Friday.

A highway patrol vehicle passes through the Laohu Mountain Tunnel in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Laohu Mountain Tunnel is an integral part of the Tangshan Road interchange and connection line project along the Qingdao-Yinchuan Expressway, which was opened to traffic on Friday.

