7th Qingdao Multinationals Summit to kick off in June

Xinhua) 09:51, May 27, 2026

The State Council Information Office (SCIO) holds a press conference on 2026 Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A high-level summit scheduled for next month will feature the release of a report into market prospects and opportunities for multinationals in China.

The seventh Qingdao Multinationals will be held from June 15 to 17 in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, with a host of new highlights, according to a press conference held Tuesday.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Shandong provincial government, the summit will feature an opening ceremony, a forum on the high-quality development of multinationals and a series of parallel sessions.

A research report titled "Multinationals in China" will be released during the summit, will present China's opening-up policies, market opportunities and innovation prospects for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), said Yan Dong, vice minister of commerce.

To date, 435 corporate representatives have confirmed attendance, including 355 from overseas multinationals across 36 countries and regions, and 80 from domestic companies, said Wen Nuan, vice governor of Shandong Province.

Wen noted that the parallel sessions will highlight 23 events in four categories that cover investment promotion, trade matchmaking, industry exchanges and regional cooperation, aiming to maximize the release of cooperation potential.

Wang Lei, an official with the Shandong provincial department of commerce, highlighted innovative services scheduled to take place, which would include targeted industrial matchmaking meetings and an introduction to China's intellectual property protection policies for the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)