Zhuang brocade reaches World Cup stage

(People's Daily Online) 16:22, June 16, 2026

Recently, in Kenshan village, Pingnan township, Yizhou district of Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, weaver Wei Xiaoyan has been busy fulfilling a batch of World Cup-themed orders.

Soon, these products will make their way overseas, bringing the unique charm of Chinese traditional culture to football fans around the world.

Photo shows Zhuang brocade pendants licensed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

On June 8, a team led by Tan Xiangguang, a master of arts and crafts and an autonomous region-level representative inheritor of Zhuang brocade weaving, officially unveiled a series of products licensed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The collection, including figurine pendants, footballs, and jerseys, made its debut in Nanning, capital of the autonomous region.

According to Tan, the collection blends Zhuang brocade's iconic python-and-dragon motifs with World Cup elements. It preserves the intricate patterns and craftsmanship of the traditional textile while embracing modern aesthetics and the spirit of sport.

Tan said the team has repeatedly refined the colors, patterns, and techniques to balance artistic value with practicality, allowing intangible cultural heritage to become part of everyday life.

Photo shows Zhuang brocade products licensed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Visitors take pictures of various Zhuang brocade products. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

In the past, this ancient craft struggled to gain recognition. Outdated designs, limited market channels, and a narrow audience left mostly elderly artisans working alone at their looms as younger generations sought jobs elsewhere.

Tan's team has introduced bold innovations in craftsmanship, color, and materials. Mechanical weaving equipment has increased daily output from just 10 centimeters to 20 meters. Traditional bold color schemes have been replaced with softer Morandi-inspired palettes that appeal to younger consumers, while fabric improvements have made the textiles lighter and more comfortable.

Photo shows Zhuang brocade jerseys licensed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Innovation has opened new markets, and market demand has in turn helped sustain the craft. Tan has channeled a steady stream of orders back to rural weavers, bringing work-from-home opportunities to thousands of rural mothers and low-income women.

"Most of our products are handmade by Zhuang weavers," Tan said. "This not only preserves the craft but also enables left-behind women and stay-at-home mothers to discover their own value through learning these skills."

Weavers showcase Zhuang brocade creative cultural products. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)