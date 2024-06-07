County in SW China's Yunnan turns hand-woven brocade into thriving economy

People's Daily Online) 09:13, June 07, 2024

Li Xianlan and her trainees were working on hand-woven brocade products of the Wa ethnic group at the Ximeng Impression, an ethnic cultural company in Yangluo village of Wa Autonomous County of Ximeng, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Li Xianlan (left) instructs a trainee on the craft of hand-woven brocade at the Ximeng Impression, an ethnic cultural company in Yangluo village of Wa Autonomous County of Ximeng, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Diao Hongzhi)

"I was impressed by the beautiful hand-woven brocade clothing worn by women of the Wa ethnic group when I offered training sessions in Wa villages," said Li, adding that these encounters made her determined to study and inherit the craft.

In 2015, Li founded the Ximeng Impression. By offering training on hand-woven brocade to local women able to work, including impoverished women, left-behind women, disabled women and women who were willing to learn the craft through the training sessions, Li's company has helped local women gain wealth without leaving their hometown.

"After joining the company, I could earn a monthly salary of 3,000 yuan ($414) and receive a dividend at the end of the year. I've built a new house with the money I earned by weaving brocade," said a woman named Na Hong.

Photo shows hand-woven brocade of the Wa ethnic group. (Photo/Jiang Lin)

Li's company has provided employment opportunities for over 2,000 people, and trained more than 5,000 skilled weavers.

So far, Wa Autonomous County of Ximeng has conducted 316 training sessions for 5,385 people. There are 3,643 people in the county engaged in the hand-woven brocade craft, 50 hand-woven brocade inheritors, one training base, one provincial-level intangible cultural heritage workshop, 11 branches of the workshop and six emerging cultural companies.

Photo shows hand-woven cultural and creative brocade products. (Photo/Diao Hongzhi)

"To revive the market for Wa hand-woven brocade, I have traveled extensively to learn from others. In recent years, we have experimented with incorporating more colors, techniques, and innovative ideas into the production of Wa hand-woven brocade products while still preserving its ancient craftsmanship. This has resulted in a range of products that better cater to modern aesthetic preferences, increasing the value and popularity of Wa hand-woven brocade among consumers," said Li.

"Over 20 cultural and creative products designed and produced by the company, including clothes, shoulder bags, and scented sachets, have been showcased at major exhibitions and have received a positive response in the market. As a result, the Wa hand-woven brocade industry has achieved a total output value of 12 million yuan," Li added.

In the past, weaving brocade was a necessary skill for Wa women and a means to maintain their livelihood. Today, brocade weaving has become a thriving industry that helps people increase their incomes. It has transformed from a traditional craft to a marketable commodity.

Since 2022, Wa Autonomous County of Ximeng has received over 756,600 tourist visits, driving the sales of Wa hand-woven brocade products and related products to surpass 14.5 million yuan. This has resulted in an average annual income increase of over 8,600 yuan per household for more than 3,000 individuals engaged in the craft.

