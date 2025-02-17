American artist promotes Li brocade in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 09:39, February 17, 2025

Nicki Johnson works on a rattan weaving artwork in front of her shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo/Zhu Ziyue)

Nicki Johnson, an American artist based in south China's Hainan Province, has dedicated herself to promoting Li brocade, a traditional textile of the Li ethnic group in China.

She runs a store called Island Delights in Baishamen Park, Haikou, the provincial capital. The shop sells exquisite Li brocade products, handicrafts infused with elements of the Li ethnic group, and paintings themed on Hainan, attracting customers from various regions.

Before Johnson and her husband settled in Hainan in 2005, she volunteered as an English teacher at a summer camp in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, in 1999. She became an exchange student at Xiamen University and visited Chinese cities like Shanghai, Beijing and Xi'an in the following year.

Shortly after arriving in the island province, a local friend gifted her a piece of Li brocade. "I was immediately amazed by it. Despite a lack of understanding of Li brocade, I became curious about it," she recalled.

Nicki Johnson shows a Li brocade product in her shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo/Zhu Ziyue)

During the 2020 Hainan Brocade and Embroidery World Culture Week, the Li brocade materials supplied to artists at the event were a precious find for her. "The meanings behind those totems and the intricate patterns were absolutely fascinating to me," she said.

From then on, Johnson immersed herself in the world of Li brocade culture. She ventured into Li ethnic villages, learning traditional spinning, dyeing, weaving, and embroidery techniques from local artisans. In 2022, she channeled her passion for Li brocade culture and her newfound knowledge into her creative shop.

In the small wooden hut that is her shop, there is an array of handicrafts, including tiny hairpins, earrings, fridge magnets and paintings, most of which incorporate elements of Hainan's Li culture. Johnson hopes her artworks serve as vehicles for spreading Li culture, and spark interest in the Li ethnic heritage among people.

Photo shows a fan made by Nicki Johnson featuring the element of snake, the totem of the Li ethnic group. (Photo/Zhu Ziyue)

The shop also showcases works by artists from Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and other countries, all crafted from eco-friendly materials like coconut shells and cloth.

Johnson's efforts go beyond her own creations. She has collaborated with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province to translate Hainan cultural stories into English and share them on international platforms. She has also participated in international art events, exchanging ideas with artists from South Korea and the United States, helping Hainan culture break through to a global audience.

For the Year of the Snake, Johnson designed a special series inspired by the Li ethnic snake totem. She is also working on an eco-themed work combining Li culture, environmental concepts, and modern elements.

"Hainan is building itself into an international free trade port, attracting designers from around the world. They can draw inspiration from Hainan's traditional culture to create diverse artistic works, which is truly exciting," she said with great anticipation.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)