Trending in China | Fuguang brocade: light as air, shining like water

(People's Daily App) 16:54, December 09, 2025

Fuguang brocade is a traditional Chinese jacquard fabric known for its lightweight feel and exceptional water resistance. Garments made from this fabric shimmer like liquid silk in sunlight with each movement. Created using rare materials and skilled techniques, Fuguang brocade was historically reserved for emperors during significant rituals. Today, it stands as one of China's finest examples of luxury textile artistry.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Fan Yuting)

