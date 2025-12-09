Trending in China | Fuguang brocade: light as air, shining like water
(People's Daily App) 16:54, December 09, 2025
Fuguang brocade is a traditional Chinese jacquard fabric known for its lightweight feel and exceptional water resistance. Garments made from this fabric shimmer like liquid silk in sunlight with each movement. Created using rare materials and skilled techniques, Fuguang brocade was historically reserved for emperors during significant rituals. Today, it stands as one of China's finest examples of luxury textile artistry.
(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Fan Yuting)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wa brocade injects vitality into tourism in SW China's Yunnan
- Trending in China | Nanjing cloud-pattern brocade
- American artist promotes Li brocade in S China's Hainan
- Zhuang brocade products add diversity, vitality to market before Spring Festival
- Inheritor revives China's legendary Song brocade
- Wa brocade gains wider popularity using coffee grounds as raw material
- County in SW China's Yunnan turns hand-woven brocade into thriving economy
- Young man from Taiwan popularizes traditional Nanjing Yunjin brocade
- Woman devotes decades to passing on traditional ethnic brocade craft in S China’s Hainan
- Man weaves future for ethnic brocade craftsmanship in China's Hainan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.