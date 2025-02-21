Home>>
Trending in China | Nanjing cloud-pattern brocade
(People's Daily App) 14:51, February 21, 2025
Nanjing cloud-pattern brocade boasts a rich history of 1,500 years, making it one of China's most exquisite textile traditions. Initially an exclusive fabric for imperial use, it was reserved solely for emperors and royal family members during the Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644), and Qing (1644-1912) dynasties. The art of Nanjing cloud-pattern brocade reached its zenith during the Qing Dynasty, a time marked by unprecedented development and refinement. This luxurious fabric showcases the technical mastery of traditional Chinese silk weaving, a testament to China's rich cultural heritage in textile arts.
