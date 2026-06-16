Shanghai Disneyland celebrates 10th anniversary with new attractions on the way

(Xinhua) 13:35, June 16, 2026

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Xinhua) -- As Shanghai Disneyland marks its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, the resort is moving forward with several expansion plans, after having welcomed over 100 million guest visits by the end of October 2025.

On Monday, Andrew Bolstein, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, shared more updates on Shanghai Disneyland's new Spider-Man-themed land, which will be the park's ninth themed land. The last piece of the attraction's iconic red track was recently installed.

Additionally, the resort's third hotel, the Shanghai Disney Enchanted Star Hotel, is set to open this winter.

The park has benefited from the rapid rise of Shanghai's tourism. It has also created over 15,000 direct jobs in the city.

In 2011, when construction on the Shanghai Disney Resort first began, Shanghai received 230 million domestic visitors and gained tourism revenue of about 278.6 billion yuan (about 40.92 billion U.S. dollars). By 2025, those numbers had jumped to 416 million domestic visitors and 566.68 billion yuan in revenue, according to local culture and tourism authorities.

China's surging inbound tourism, fueled by expanding visa-free entry policies, has also noticeably increased attendance at Shanghai Disneyland, especially among visitors from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

Thai tourist Aum, who has visited the park twice, said she was attracted to Shanghai's pleasant weather, reasonable cost and its convenient transportation. She said the park offered fun rides, a wide range of entertainment and diverse food options.

Since spring, Shanghai Disney Resort has held a series of events to celebrate its 10th anniversary. As the summer holiday approaches, theme parks across Shanghai, including Shanghai Disney Resort, are expected to see an upsurge in visitors.

"We believed we could create something the world had never seen -- a place where Disney storytelling met Chinese culture in a way that was genuinely new," said Josh D'Amaro, the Walt Disney Company's chief executive officer. "As we celebrate the park's first decade and look to its next, what excites me most is that we're just getting started."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)