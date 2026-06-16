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Reception marking 25th anniversary of SCO held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:20, June 16, 2026
Kids perform at the reception on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A Taichi performance is staged at the reception on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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