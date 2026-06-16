Reception marking 25th anniversary of SCO held in Beijing

(Xinhua) 13:20, June 16, 2026

Kids perform at the reception on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A Taichi performance is staged at the reception on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)