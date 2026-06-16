Pakistan reaffirms commitment to SCO, highlights role in regional connectivity, development

(Xinhua) 10:52, June 16, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reaffirmed the country's commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), describing it as a vital platform for promoting regional cooperation, peace, security and economic development.

In a message marking the 25th anniversary of the SCO, Dar congratulated the organization and its member states, noting that the organization has grown into an influential forum for regional collaboration since its establishment in 2001.

"The milestone of the 25th anniversary confirms the enduring power of the 'Shanghai Spirit,' which continues to guide us through mutual trust, equality, respect for cultural diversity, shared development and constructive engagement," Dar said.

The foreign minister noted that Pakistan's progression from an SCO observer to a full member in 2017 reflects its strong commitment to multilateralism and regional cooperation.

Pakistan remains firmly committed to the principles and objectives of the SCO Charter and appreciates the organization's emphasis on international law, mutual respect and good-neighborly relations, added the minister.

The foreign minister added that Islamabad would continue pursuing a forward-looking and action-oriented agenda focused on expanding economic cooperation, strengthening regional connectivity and deepening people-to-people exchanges among SCO member states.

Highlighting the organization's contribution to regional stability, Dar praised the SCO's role in fostering peace and security, stressing that Pakistan values its collaborative efforts to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism.

Beyond security cooperation, the foreign minister welcomed the SCO's initiatives in economic development, digital innovation, energy security and the promotion of national currencies in mutual transactions.

According to the foreign minister, Pakistan stands ready to contribute to greater regional cooperation in trade, investment, food security, climate resilience, public health, education and sustainable development.

Dar also said Pakistan is looking forward to assuming the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State later this year and hosting the SCO Summit in 2027.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)