Chinese FM attends reception marking 25th anniversary of SCO

(Xinhua) 09:18, June 16, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shakes hands with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. Wang addressed a reception to celebrate the SCO's 25th anniversary here on Monday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) marked a new chapter in contemporary international relations.

Addressing a reception in Beijing to celebrate the SCO's 25th anniversary, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said SCO members have developed the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development, and have built a new type of international relations.

He said the four major global initiatives proposed by China and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity have pointed out the right direction for the world, and that the SCO should play a greater role and set an example in promoting world peace, development, cooperation and win-win results.

Wang added that China is ready to share development opportunities with other member states of the SCO and achieve win-win cooperation.

SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said that the 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin adopted the SCO's development strategy for the next decade, which has set an ambitious yet realistic and feasible course for development.

It is hoped that SCO members will make a joint effort to continuously benefit their peoples, and advance the cause of regional peace and development, said Yermekbayev.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)