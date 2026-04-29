SCO green, sustainable development forum opens in Ningbo, E China

Xinhua) 16:01, April 29, 2026

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a scene during the opening ceremony of the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Opened on Wednesday in Ningbo, the forum is co-hosted by the SCO Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a scene during the opening ceremony of the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Opened on Wednesday in Ningbo, the forum is co-hosted by the SCO Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit an exhibition during the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 29, 2026. Opened on Wednesday in Ningbo, the forum is co-hosted by the SCO Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit an exhibition during the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 29, 2026. Opened on Wednesday in Ningbo, the forum is co-hosted by the SCO Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A visitor records a video at an exhibition during the Green and Sustainable Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 29, 2026. Opened on Wednesday in Ningbo, the forum is co-hosted by the SCO Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)