National conference on Party building held in Beijing

(Xinhua) 16:25, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A national conference on Party building was held in Beijing on Monday.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended and addressed the conference. Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, also attended the conference.

According to the conference, since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has set forth a series of new ideas, thoughts and strategies in addressing the major questions of the times -- what kind of Marxist party exercising long-term governance should be built, and how such a party should be built. In the process, Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building has taken shape, according to the conference.

The Thought is an important component of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, has made major original contributions to the development of the Marxist theory of Party building, and is of great practical significance and far-reaching guiding significance for strengthening the Party and the country, the conference noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)